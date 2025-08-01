Nifty declines for 5th consecutive week, Sensex slips 585 points Business Aug 01, 2025

Nifty ended the week at 24,565, down for the fifth straight week—a run not seen in two years.

Sensex also slipped by 585 points to close at 80,599.91. Weak global cues and heavy selling in pharma and metals led the drop.

Midcap and Smallcap indices fell too.