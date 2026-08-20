Nifty ends 7-session slide at 24,231.85 after US Treasury move

Sector-wise, media stocks led with a solid 2% gain, and realty wasn't far behind at 1.4%. Auto, FMCG, IT, and pharma also saw modest gains.

PSU banks stayed flat, though (not much action there). In the broader market, midcaps and small caps edged higher too.

Sugar stocks stood out with up to a 10% jump on firm domestic prices and festive demand expectations.

All in all, most stocks finished in the green today: definitely a positive vibe for investors after a rough week!