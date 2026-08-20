Nifty ends 7-session slide at 24,231.85 after US Treasury move
Markets finally caught a break today: Nifty ended its seven-session losing streak, closing at 24,231.85 (up 0.64%), while Sensex jumped 628.04 points to finish at 77,537.72.
The rally was sparked by a US Treasury move that made global investors more optimistic, leading to strong buying right around the important 24,000 mark on Nifty.
Media stocks, sugar up to 10%
Sector-wise, media stocks led with a solid 2% gain, and realty wasn't far behind at 1.4%. Auto, FMCG, IT, and pharma also saw modest gains.
PSU banks stayed flat, though (not much action there). In the broader market, midcaps and small caps edged higher too.
Sugar stocks stood out with up to a 10% jump on firm domestic prices and festive demand expectations.
All in all, most stocks finished in the green today: definitely a positive vibe for investors after a rough week!