Nifty falls 116 points to 24,090 after 200-point drop
Business
Not the best Thursday for the markets: Nifty dropped 116 points to close at 24,090, marking its weakest day in nearly a week.
The index started off strong but quickly lost steam, falling over 200 points from its high and dipping below the important 24,100 mark by the end of trading.
Sectors mixed as rupee softens
pharma, healthcare, and consumer durables stocks managed to hold up well, but PSU banks, media, and metals took a hit. Midcap and Smallcap indices also slipped a bit.
Nandish Shah pointed out that Nifty dropping below key averages shows ongoing weakness; keep an eye on support at 24,025 and resistance at 24,378.
Meanwhile, the rupee softened against the dollar as global jitters kept investors cautious.