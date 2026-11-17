Big news for the Indian stock market: Nifty 50 gained 10% this month, reaching a fresh high of 25,501.35 on Tuesday and bouncing back to prewar levels.

The Sensex also crossed its intraday high of 82,246.17, closing at 82,532.19 on Tuesday.

This rally comes as oil prices drop and hopes rise for less tension in the Middle East after the US midterms.