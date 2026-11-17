Nifty gains 10% this month as Sensex closes at 82,532.19
Big news for the Indian stock market: Nifty 50 gained 10% this month, reaching a fresh high of 25,501.35 on Tuesday and bouncing back to prewar levels.
The Sensex also crossed its intraday high of 82,246.17, closing at 82,532.19 on Tuesday.
This rally comes as oil prices drop and hopes rise for less tension in the Middle East after the US midterms.
Foreign inflows $10B steady rupee
A major reason behind this boost is foreign investors pumping about $10 billion into Indian markets just this month, helping steady the rupee even with higher oil prices and a weaker currency.
Sectors like banking and IT are making strong comebacks. Plus, as global investors shift away from AI stocks, more money is flowing into India, especially into large companies with solid earnings.
There's also buzz about possible tax cuts on market income, which has everyone feeling pretty optimistic about what's next for Indian stocks.