Nifty: Infosys shares gain on 6% revenue growth
Infosys shares edged up to ₹1,455.60 on Monday, September 8, 2025, after posting over 6% revenue growth for FY25.
The IT major remains part of the Nifty 50 index.
Q1FY25 highlights: Revenue up 20% YoY
Infosys pulled in ₹42,279 crore revenue in Q1FY25, but net profit slipped a bit to ₹6,924 crore.
Even with these ups and downs, the company is debt-free and keeps its return on equity strong at nearly 28%—a sign of solid financial health.
Dividend history boosts investor confidence
Regular dividends—₹22 per share in May and ₹21 last October—mean shareholders keep seeing returns.
Analysts are staying neutral for now as they weigh Infosys's growth against its current price.