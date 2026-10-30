Nifty IT climbs 2.5% as global AI stocks tumble

While global artificial intelligence, or AI, stocks took a hit this week, the Nifty IT index in India actually climbed 2.5%.

Investors seem to be leaning toward Indian tech companies for their more affordable automation options, instead of splurging on expensive AI projects.

Cognizant's solid third-quarter performance, with revenue up 4.8% on year in constant currency to $5.66 billion, gave the sector an extra boost, helping companies like Coforge and Wipro notch impressive gains.