Nifty IT to break records in 12 to 18 months
The Nifty IT index is expected to break its own records in the next 12 to 18 months, on the back of stronger technology spending, improving earnings, recovering demand, and AI deployments.
Sandip Agarwal, Fund Manager at Sowilo Investment Managers, says enterprises are moving past just experimenting with AI; they're actually putting it to work now, which could mean big things ahead.
IT earnings could rise 45-70%
Agarwal predicts that IT sector earnings could jump by 45% to 70% over the next two to three years, powered by rising demand and better profit margins.
Even though a stronger rupee might cause some short-term hiccups, most companies have hedged their bets.
Plus, high employee turnover is a sign that tech skills are in serious demand, so if you're eyeing a career in tech or just watching the markets, this is one space to keep an eye on.