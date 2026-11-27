Agarwal predicts that IT sector earnings could jump by 45% to 70% over the next two to three years, powered by rising demand and better profit margins.

Even though a stronger rupee might cause some short-term hiccups, most companies have hedged their bets.

Plus, high employee turnover is a sign that tech skills are in serious demand, so if you're eyeing a career in tech or just watching the markets, this is one space to keep an eye on.