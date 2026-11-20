Nifty IT up 1.3% as TCS and HCL Technologies rally
On Friday, the Nifty IT index rose by 1.3%, making it the top performer on the NSE.
Big names like TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Infosys led the charge, showing that Indian IT stocks are staying strong even as tech shares around the world take a hit.
Midcap IT rally amid global slump
While Indian IT was on a roll, other sectors like metals and energy dropped.
Globally, tech markets struggled after Anthropic's IPO didn't impress: Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.25%, and Asian markets followed with big losses.
Still, Indian midcap IT players like LT Technology Services and Coforge gained around 3% and climbed 2.8%, highlighting how local investors are backing India's tech scene despite international uncertainty.