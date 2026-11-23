Nifty IT up nearly 3% becomes top NSE sector
While tech stocks around the world were taking a hit, India's Nifty IT index surprised everyone by rising nearly 3% on Monday morning.
It became the top-performing sector on the NSE, even as both Sensex and Nifty slipped by about 0.75%.
The big boost came mainly from TCS and Tech Mahindra, whose shares saw solid gains.
TCS up 4.91% Tech Mahindra 3.34%
TCS led the charge with its stock jumping 4.91%, while Tech Mahindra was up 3.34%. Other names like HCL Tech, Infosys, and Wipro also moved up.
What's interesting is that Indian IT companies seem less affected by global AI market jitters and U.S.-China chip restrictions, making them a safer bet for investors right now.
Their revival in earnings growth prospects and resilient economic momentum are keeping confidence high in this sector.