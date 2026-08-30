Nifty Midcap and Smallcap 100s break records, rise 0.5% each
Business
This week, the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 broke their own records, each rising by 0.5%.
Standout stocks like Steel Authority of India and Glenmark Pharma helped push midcaps higher, while Capri Global Capital and Ather Energy led the smallcaps' surge.
Foreign selling drags Sensex Nifty 50
While midcaps and smallcaps soared, the BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their losing streak: both dropped during the week thanks to mixed sector trends and heavy selling by foreign investors.
Market capitalization across BSE-listed firms shrank by over ₹1 lakh crore, so analysts are urging investors to stay cautious and keep an eye on sector moves.