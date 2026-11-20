Nifty opens lower as global markets fall, Anthropic jumps 34%
Nifty started Friday on a shaky note, feeling the impact of global market drops, even though Anthropic had a strong Nasdaq debut with shares opening 34% higher.
US stocks took a hit overnight, with the Dow slipping below 50,000 for the first time since June and both S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling around 2%.
Bank Nifty hits record above 63,000
Asian indices like Nikkei and Kospi followed suit with notable declines.
Commodities weren't spared either: Brent crude hovered near $93 for its third straight weekly drop, while gold and silver prices remain close to 14-month lows.
Still, Nifty managed to bounce back from Thursday's lows, and Bank Nifty even hit a new record above 63,000.
FIIs bought while DIIs sold
Interestingly, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought into Indian stocks despite all the volatility, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were selling.
Their different moves show just how split opinions are about where things might go next.