Nifty sinks to 52-week low Sensex drops over 1,000 points
Tough day for the markets: Nifty just sank to a 52-week low at 22,231.80, and Sensex dropped over 1,000 points to close at 71,593.24.
The main culprits? Soaring crude oil prices (now above $100 a barrel), steady selling by foreign investors, and high global bond yields putting extra pressure on Indian stocks.
Every sector falls metals realty fmcg
It wasn't just the headline indices: every sector took a hit, especially metals, realty, and FMCG stocks.
Midcap and small-cap indices also fell sharply.
Plus, the rupee slid to an all-time low of 97.10 against the US dollar as oil prices kept climbing.
RBI hikes interest rates to 5.5%
The Reserve Bank of India recently hiked interest rates to 5.5%, making things even tighter for businesses and investors.
Still, some analysts are hopeful that the ongoing earnings season could help steady things, but with global factors weighing heavily, there's a lot of uncertainty ahead.