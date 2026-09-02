Nifty slips to 23,818.80 as Sensex tumbles over 700 points

While most stocks struggled, Coal India stood out as a top gainer, climbing over 3%. ONGC, Sun Pharma, and L&T also managed small gains.

Infosys led IT sector losses with nearly a 3% drop as tech stocks felt the pressure, while financial stocks faced higher oil costs.

Globally, markets were shaky too: Japan's Nikkei fell hard and Wall Street saw its third straight day of losses.

Analysts say if Nifty falls decisively below 24,000, we could see an even bigger correction ahead.