Nigerian carriers weigh flight pause amid 270% jet fuel rise

Fuel shortage pressures Nigerian airlines

AON points out that the African Airlines Association says jet fuel is now about 30% to over 40% of airline operating expenses.

If ticket prices go up to cover the extra cost, fewer people might fly.

To make things worse, Nigeria's daily jet fuel needs were not met in March due to no deliveries from Dangote Refinery, while exports of refined products more than doubled month-on-month in March — leaving less for local use and adding more pressure on both travelers and the economy.