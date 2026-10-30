NIIT buys Bluewater Learning up-to $17.6 million, Sagility India block ₹2,377cr
Business
Big moves in the market today: NIIT Learning Systems just picked up Bluewater Learning for up to $17.6 million.
Over at Sagility India, a 12% stake is being sold off in a block deal worth about ₹2,377 crore, coming in at a 5% discount from yesterday's price.
IDBI sale bids, RVNL Seychelles plan
IDBI Bank is back in the spotlight as the government runs another round of bids for its strategic sale;
meanwhile, Rail Vikas Nigam got the green light to plan an education center project in Seychelles.