Nike aims to triple India business in 5 years
Nike has big plans for India, aiming to triple its business here in the next five years.
The brand's putting a major spotlight on cricket (no surprise) and other sports, with Cathy Sparks, VP and GM, Greater China, Nike, calling India a key market and manufacturing hub at their recent Investor Day.
Nike Bengaluru center, Mumbai Indians tie-up
Nike's opening a new capability center in Bengaluru and teaming up with the Mumbai Indians to boost its local presence.
With India's sportswear market set to hit $14 billion by 2031, Nike is also rolling out cricket shoes ahead of the sport's Los Angeles Olympics comeback and dropping products like the Nike Vegam Rum running shoe, designed for India.