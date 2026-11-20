While Nike once endorsed F1 legend Michael Schumacher, this is its first full-scale partnership with Formula 1.

The news comes ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix along with a limited collection at Caesars Palace.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said, "Nike's unique ability to sit at the intersection of sport, culture and inspiration makes them the ideal partner as we enter our next chapter," while Nike CEO Elliott Hill said, "Formula 1 is driven by competition, speed and a constant push to innovate," and "Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world."