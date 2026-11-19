Nike rolls out Full Stride Ahead with India capability center
Nike just rolled out its Full Stride Ahead strategy, a big move to speed up how it gets sneakers and gear to you.
The centerpiece? A brand-new capability center in India, forming part of Nike's broader transformation.
The goal: get closer to athletes and customers, make things faster, and boost profits.
Nike reorganizes into 3 regions
Nike's also reorganizing into three regions (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific including Greater China) so it can make products that fit local tastes better and react quicker.
CEO Elliott Hill says it's all about matching what people want and making Nike run smoother.
Plus, it's pushing the family footwear segment, especially in markets like India, with products in the $65 to $85 price range.
CEO Elliott Hill believes this will help Nike grow sustainably and support more profitable and sustainable growth.