Nike's also reorganizing into three regions (Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific including Greater China) so it can make products that fit local tastes better and react quicker.

CEO Elliott Hill says it's all about matching what people want and making Nike run smoother.

Plus, it's pushing the family footwear segment, especially in markets like India, with products in the $65 to $85 price range.

CEO Elliott Hill believes this will help Nike grow sustainably and support more profitable and sustainable growth.