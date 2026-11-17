Nike rolls out 'Pace' strategy, aims to save $2.5 billion
Nike just rolled out its new "Pace" strategy at its first investor day since 2017, hoping to turn things around after a rough patch.
The plan? Streamline how the company operates across three global regions and fix up its supply chain, aiming to save $2.5 billion through fiscal 2031.
Nike under pressure, creating India campus
With sales and profits slipping, and another round of layoffs in the works, Nike is feeling the pressure.
The brand is facing big challenges in China, where revenue dropped 26%, but it's also betting on growth by creating a new campus in India.
After seeing its shares lose one-half their value over two years, Nike is clearly making some bold moves to get back on track.