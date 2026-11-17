Nike's 'Full Stride Ahead' to add $5B by fiscal 2031
Nike just shared a big goal: it's aiming to boost its revenue by about $5 billion in incremental revenue growth by fiscal 2031.
CEO Elliott Hill revealed the "Full Stride Ahead" plan at Nike's first investor day in almost 10 years.
The focus? Growing in five sports: running, training, soccer, basketball, and outdoor activities.
Nike targets 23 countries for growth
Most of this growth (about $4 billion) is expected from those five sports categories, with sportswear alone set to bring in another $1 billion.
Nike is also zeroing in on 23 countries that could deliver over 90% of this new revenue.
Even with recent challenges like slower sales and tough times in China, Nike says it's staying optimistic, rebuilding relationships, launching fresh products, and streamlining operations to keep moving forward.