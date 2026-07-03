Nikesh Arora: AI could halve marketing, finance and HR teams

Arora urges employees to learn AI

Arora pointed out that only about 10% of employees today know how to use AI tools. He encourages everyone to learn these skills themselves if they want to stay relevant.

Arora hopes to have enough AI-savvy people at Palo Alto Networks as part of this transition.

While some roles are disappearing, like those impacted by mass layoffs at Meta and Amazon, Arora expects technical and sales jobs will actually grow as companies adapt to automation.