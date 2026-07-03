Nikesh Arora: AI could halve marketing, finance and HR teams
Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, says AI is about to shake up the workplace big time.
He predicts that teams in marketing, finance, and human resources could shrink by half within three years.
The main reason? AI is getting really good at handling routine tasks and process management, so fewer people will be needed for things like improving marketing content.
Arora shared these thoughts on a podcast and emphasized that this shift should make teams more efficient.
Arora urges employees to learn AI
Arora pointed out that only about 10% of employees today know how to use AI tools. He encourages everyone to learn these skills themselves if they want to stay relevant.
Arora hopes to have enough AI-savvy people at Palo Alto Networks as part of this transition.
While some roles are disappearing, like those impacted by mass layoffs at Meta and Amazon, Arora expects technical and sales jobs will actually grow as companies adapt to automation.