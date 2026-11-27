Nikesh Arora says AI infrastructure buildout persists despite market correction
Nikesh Arora, chairman and chief executive officer of US-based cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, says that building out AI infrastructure is still going strong, even if financial markets undergo a sharp correction.
He compared it to the early internet days, just because markets dipped back then didn't stop companies like Google or Amazon from changing everything.
Arora urges focus on AI adoption
Arora thinks we should pay less attention to daily AI stock swings and more to how fast businesses are actually adopting the tech.
With huge investments pouring into new data centers and more being built than ever before, he believes this big technology shift will keep driving innovation, even if resources get tight.
As he puts it, businesses are already seeing tangible benefits from deploying AI.