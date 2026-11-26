Nikesh Arora says India should apply AI to daily life
Palo Alto Networks chairman and CEO Nikesh Arora thinks India should focus on using AI to improve daily life, instead of trying to outdo the US and China in building fancy new models.
At an event in Mumbai, he pointed out that rolling out AI across healthcare, education, and productivity could make a real difference for India's nearly 1.5 billion people.
Arora urges accessible AI, flags cybersecurity
Arora explained that developing cutting-edge AI is super expensive, something only two countries can really afford.
He believes it's smarter for India to make AI accessible to everyone and invest in strong data infrastructure and funding for startups.
He also flagged cybersecurity risks as AI grows more common, highlighting why companies like Palo Alto Networks are expanding through acquisitions to stay ahead of new threats.