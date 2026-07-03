Nikesh Arora urges Palo Alto Networks staff to learn AI
Business
Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora is telling his team (and really, everyone) to get comfortable with AI or risk falling behind.
On the 20VC podcast, he called this a "Darwinian moment," pointing out that waiting for universities or employers to teach you won't cut it as generative AI changes things fast.
Instead of layoffs, the company is leaning on natural turnover and hiring people with strong AI skills through hackathons.
Nikesh Arora sets 3-year AI goal
Arora's strategy stands out from companies letting people go as automation takes over routine jobs.
He agrees with leaders like Sundar Pichai and Jensen Huang: learning AI is a must-have skill in today's tech world.
The plan? Make sure most employees at Palo Alto Networks get up to speed on AI within three years.