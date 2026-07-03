Nikesh Arora urges Palo Alto Networks staff to learn AI Business Jul 03, 2026

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora is telling his team (and really, everyone) to get comfortable with AI or risk falling behind.

On the 20VC podcast, he called this a "Darwinian moment," pointing out that waiting for universities or employers to teach you won't cut it as generative AI changes things fast.

Instead of layoffs, the company is leaning on natural turnover and hiring people with strong AI skills through hackathons.