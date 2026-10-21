Nikhil Kamath: Demand outstrips supply for Jio Platforms ₹30,213cr IPO
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and True Beacon, is feeling upbeat about Jio Platforms's massive ₹30,213 crore IPO.
He told CNBC-TV18 that investor demand is much higher than the shares available, even in a tough market, calling the IPO a bright spot and expecting it to launch strong.
Rainmatter sought ₹500cr got ₹25cr allocation
Kamath highlighted how Jio has transformed India's internet scene, making it easier for digital companies and startups to grow.
Through his investment platform Rainmatter, he tried to invest ₹500 crore but only got an allocation of ₹25 crore.
He believes that as AI use grows in India, Jio's network will be even more important, driving up data usage and revenue per user.
Kamath: Jio UPI Aadhaar enabled startups
He also pointed out that affordable internet from Jio, plus digital tools like UPI and Aadhaar, have made it possible for startups across India to innovate and reach more people.