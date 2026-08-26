Nikhil Nigania: AI adds 0.5% to India power growth
AI-powered data centers could bump up India's annual power demand growth from 5.5% to 6%, says Bernstein Director and Senior Analyst at Bernstein Nikhil Nigania.
He described the rise as "In the case of India, the way we model it, so our base case power demand growth if it's 5.5% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), this is a 0.5% bump up to that," and pointed out that, much like in the US AI has already reversed years of flat power use.
India tender offers round-the-clock power ₹5.25/unit
India stands out for investors thanks to its affordable solar energy, competitive thermal prices, and quick build times: new high-voltage lines here take just three years versus eight to 10 in the US
Plus, a renewable energy tender now offers round-the-clock power at ₹5.25 per unit (cheaper than new thermal plants), which Nigania calls a big event for renewables.