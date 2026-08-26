Nikhil Nigania: AI adds 0.5% to India power growth

AI-powered data centers could bump up India's annual power demand growth from 5.5% to 6%, says Bernstein Director and Senior Analyst at Bernstein Nikhil Nigania.

He described the rise as "In the case of India, the way we model it, so our base case power demand growth if it's 5.5% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), this is a 0.5% bump up to that," and pointed out that, much like in the US AI has already reversed years of flat power use.