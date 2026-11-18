Nikkei 225 down 0.72% amid AI and NVIDIA leadership worries
Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.72% at 0220 GMT, losing its early gains as worries over AI investments and uncertainty surrounding NVIDIA's leadership unsettled investors.
Tech stocks like Tokyo Electron and Kioxia dropped after concerns about a potential slowdown in US data center construction and Anthropic's IPO plans surfaced, dragging the whole market, including big banks, lower.
Rakuten falls 5% on possible breach
Rakuten Group shares tumbled 5% after news of a possible data breach, adding to the day's losses.
In total, about 77% of stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market were declining at 0220 GMT, a sign that investors are feeling pretty cautious right now.