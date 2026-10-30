Nikkei 225 falls 3% amid AI profitability doubts, chip selloff

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady at 1.25%, but hinted they might raise them soon to keep inflation in check.

Some companies, like Ibiden and SoftBank Group, were hit hard, while others, including Konami and Oriental Land, held up thanks to strong earnings and cheaper oil prices.

Falling energy costs are giving Japan's economy a bit of a break for now, but more rate hikes could be on the way as soon as December.