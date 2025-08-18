Nikkei 225 hits record high, yen's drop boosts exporters

Japanese brands like Toyota and Honda saw their shares climb, thanks to the yen's drop. Retail giant Fast Retailing also gained ground. These shifts show how currency moves can quickly change the game for big names you know.

Who's losing? Japanese banks take a hit

Not everyone is celebrating—Japanese banks took a hit, with shares in Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui falling around 2%.

This came after strong economic data raised talk of possible rate hikes by Japan's central bank.

Even chipmakers like Tokyo Electron felt some pressure, showing that while some sectors are flying high, others are facing tougher headwinds right now.