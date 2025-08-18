Vodafone Idea's net loss widens to ₹6,608cr in Q1
Vodafone Idea posted a bigger net loss of ₹6,608 crore for April-June 2025, slightly higher than last year but better than the previous quarter.
Still, there's some good news: revenue rose 5% to ₹11,023 crore, driven by tariff hikes and customer upgrades, and ARPU jumped to ₹177.
Positive signs: EBITDA up 10%, subscriber churn down by 90%
Even with losses, Vodafone Idea is making progress—EBITDA went up 10%, margins improved, and subscriber churn dropped by 90%.
The company now has 127.4 million 4G/5G users.
They've also expanded their 5G footprint to 22 cities and boosted data speeds and coverage.
Company cuts bank debt to ₹1,930 crore
Vodafone Idea cut its bank debt down to ₹1,930 crore and teamed up with AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite internet to remote areas—pretty cool if you live off the grid.
Despite these moves, shares dipped by over 3% on August 14, showing investors are still waiting for a real turnaround.