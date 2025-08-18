Vodafone Idea's net loss widens to ₹6,608cr in Q1

Even with losses, Vodafone Idea is making progress—EBITDA went up 10%, margins improved, and subscriber churn dropped by 90%. The company now has 127.4 million 4G/5G users. They've also expanded their 5G footprint to 22 cities and boosted data speeds and coverage.

Company cuts bank debt to ₹1,930 crore

Vodafone Idea cut its bank debt down to ₹1,930 crore and teamed up with AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite internet to remote areas—pretty cool if you live off the grid.

Despite these moves, shares dipped by over 3% on August 14, showing investors are still waiting for a real turnaround.