Nikkei 225 hits record then falls 1% on inflation fears

Japanese yields climb stocks sell off

Japanese government bond yields climbed to new highs, adding pressure on markets, partly due to inflation linked to the Middle East crisis.

Bank of Japan official Kazuyuki Masu called for earlier rate hikes to tackle these price rises.

Nonferrous metal producers and real estate firms were hit hardest; Mitsui Fudosan dropped 10%, and Fujikura lost nearly one-fifth of its value.

Even SoftBank Group's profits more than tripled in the January-March quarter, but its shares still fell as investors worried about stagflation risks.