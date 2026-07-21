Nikkei 225 jumps 1.25% Topix rises 1.33% amid global worries
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 1.25% on Tuesday morning, making a comeback after its steepest weekly fall in over a year.
The Topix index also rose by 1.33%.
Investors seemed eager to buy up stocks that had been hit hard last week, even though global worries like rising oil prices and U.S.-Iran tensions are still in play.
Nikkei records 196 of 225 gains
Most stocks on the Nikkei were up in early trade, 196 out of 225, to be exact.
Standouts included chipmaker Kioxia (+5.89%), beauty brand Shiseido (+5.78%), and machinery maker IHI (+4.14%).
On the flip side, Nintendo saw the biggest dip at -3.91%.
Analysts say this bounce is mostly technical buying after last week's selloff, but everyone's watching closely as major companies in Japan and the US report earnings this week.