Nikkei 225 jumps 1.25% Topix rises 1.33% amid global worries

Most stocks on the Nikkei were up in early trade, 196 out of 225, to be exact.

Standouts included chipmaker Kioxia (+5.89%), beauty brand Shiseido (+5.78%), and machinery maker IHI (+4.14%).

On the flip side, Nintendo saw the biggest dip at -3.91%.

Analysts say this bounce is mostly technical buying after last week's selloff, but everyone's watching closely as major companies in Japan and the US report earnings this week.