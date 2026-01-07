Nikkei drops after record highs; Asian markets see mixed vibes

If you're tracking global trends or thinking about investing, these moves hint at how sensitive markets are to US interest rate decisions and international events. With the US Federal Reserve likely holding rates steady for now, rising Treasury yields are making things tougher for stocks.

What else is shaking things up?

Oil prices dipped after reports that Venezuelan supplies might hit the market, dropping US crude by 1.5%.

Gold and silver also slid as investors felt less need for "safe" assets.

Meanwhile, Wall Street stayed upbeat with the Dow reaching another all-time high—showing not every market is feeling the slowdown just yet.