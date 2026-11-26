Nikkei rises 1.6% as AI and chip stocks rebound
Japan's Nikkei index climbed 1.6% on Thursday, with AI and chip stocks leading the charge after a rough patch.
Big names like Kioxia soared 12.1%, SoftBank was up over 10%, and Advantest gained 6.3%.
Still, some investors are treading carefully, worried about how long the AI hype will last and what potential US policy changes might mean for the market.
Nomura Securities warns on AI volatility
The Nikkei bounced back from its lowest point since April, with 185 out of 225 stocks rising; 185 out of 225 stocks rose.
But Nomura Securities strategist Wataru Akiyama warn that things could stay shaky: AI-linked shares could remain volatile, with investors buying during declines but resuming selling once prices recover to certain levels.
Uncertainty around NVIDIA's leadership and the impact of recent US elections is also keeping investors on their toes.