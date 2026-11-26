The Nikkei bounced back from its lowest point since April, with 185 out of 225 stocks rising; 185 out of 225 stocks rose.

But Nomura Securities strategist Wataru Akiyama warn that things could stay shaky: AI-linked shares could remain volatile, with investors buying during declines but resuming selling once prices recover to certain levels.

Uncertainty around NVIDIA's leadership and the impact of recent US elections is also keeping investors on their toes.