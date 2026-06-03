Nikkei, TAIEX hit highs, gift Nifty signals flat NSE opening
Asian stock markets were on fire this Wednesday: Japan's Nikkei 225 hit record highs and Taiwan's TAIEX reached a fresh 52-week/intraday high.
But for India, things look a bit chill: the GIFT Nifty (which hints at how Indian markets might start) was slightly down, pointing to a flat or even slow opening for the NSE Nifty 50.
WTI near $95, India stocks rally
Japan's Nikkei jumped nearly 2% and Taiwan's index soared too, mostly thanks to firm investor sentiment.
Meanwhile, oil prices crept up again due to supply worries; WTI crude was just under $95 and Brent crude hovered near $97 per barrel.
Back home in India, Tuesday saw a comeback rally: Sensex gained 382 points and Nifty closed higher by 101 points, with IT stocks leading the way despite global tensions and pricier oil.