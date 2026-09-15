Nikkei up almost 1% as SoftBank rebounds after AI slowdown
Business
Japan's Nikkei index climbed almost 1% on Tuesday, mainly because SoftBank shares jumped 9.13% after a sharp drop the day before.
The earlier fall came from worries about AI development, but investors seemed to relax a bit after executives at major US artificial intelligence companies called for a slower pace of development.
Semiconductors lift Nikkei as banks slip
Semiconductor stocks like Kioxia and Advantest also helped lift the Nikkei.
Meanwhile, banking giants Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui slipped, keeping the broader Topix index flat.
Still, more than half of Tokyo's Prime Market stocks ended higher, showing optimism is sticking around even with some AI uncertainty in the air.