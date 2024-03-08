Next Article

Nikon buys digital cinema camera manufacturer RED

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:13 pm Mar 08, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Japan's Nikon is set to acquire RED Digital Cinema, a leading US-based movie camera manufacturer. This move marks Nikon's entrance into the cinema world and follows the resolution of dispute between two companies over patent infringement. As part of the deal, RED will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nikon. The acquisition will be subject to the conditions outlined in the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement with RED's founder, James Jannard, and current president, Jarred Land.

Collaboration for professional digital cinema cameras

This acquisition is anticipated to encourage collaboration between Nikon and RED in creating unique products for the professional digital cinema camera market. Nikon praised RED's pioneering role in digital cinema cameras and its significant contributions to cinema filming and widespread adoption in Hollywood productions. By combining Nikon's reliability and RED's cinematography expertise, the two companies aim to continue pushing the boundaries of film and video production.

Combining expertise for distinctive products

RED Digital Cinema's history of innovation, from original RED ONE 4K camera to the latest V-RAPTOR [X] with proprietary RAW compression technology has established it as a market leader. Nikon has expertize in product development, reliability, and image processing. RED's core competency involves knowledge in cinema cameras and color science. The collaboration will fuel development of unique products for professional filmmakers. Nikon intends to use this acquisition to expand its presence in rapidly growing professional digital cinema camera market.