Nine of India's top companies lose ₹3.12L/cr, Reliance loses ₹1.34L/cr
Business
Last week was rough for India's biggest companies: nine out of the top 10 lost a combined ₹3.12 lakh crore in market value.
Reliance Industries took the hardest hit, losing ₹1.34 lakh crore, as global tensions and a weaker rupee shook up the markets.
Other big names like State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Larsen & Toubro also saw major losses.
Bharti Airtel adds ₹42,470cr, valuation ₹11.60L/cr
While most firms struggled, Bharti Airtel managed to buck the trend by adding ₹42,470 crore to its valuation.
It now sits at a market cap of ₹11.60 lakh crore, making it one of India's most valuable companies alongside Reliance and HDFC Bank.