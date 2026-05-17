Nine of India's top companies lose ₹3.12L/cr, Reliance loses ₹1.34L/cr Business May 17, 2026

Last week was rough for India's biggest companies: nine out of the top 10 lost a combined ₹3.12 lakh crore in market value.

Reliance Industries took the hardest hit, losing ₹1.34 lakh crore, as global tensions and a weaker rupee shook up the markets.

Other big names like State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Larsen & Toubro also saw major losses.