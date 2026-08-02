Market cap of India's top 9 firms up ₹2.51L crore 

Bajaj Finance's market capitalization jumped by ₹80,345.97 crore to ₹7,10,817.51 crore last week. This was the highest increase among the top 10 companies.

The surge came after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported a 28% year-on-year growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY27.

The company's shares also rose over 8% on Friday following this announcement.