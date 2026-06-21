Nine of top 10 Indian firms add ₹2.15L/cr market value
Business
Big week for India's stock market: nine out of the top 10 companies saw their combined value jump by ₹2.15 lakh crore, mostly thanks to calmer global tensions and investors feeling more optimistic.
Bharti Airtel topped the list, adding ₹52,432.67 crore to its market cap and reaching ₹11.63 lakh crore.
LIC wasn't far behind, boosting its value by ₹51,675.23 crore.
Reliance Industries remains most valuable
Bajaj Finance, L&T, Reliance Industries, and SBI also saw solid increases in their valuations last week.
Reliance remains India's most valuable company at a massive ₹17.72 lakh crore.
On the flip side, TCS was the only big player to lose ground—it dropped ₹12,699.49 crore from its market cap as tech stocks faced some turbulence.