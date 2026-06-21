Nine of top 10 Indian firms add ₹2.15L/cr market value Business Jun 21, 2026

Big week for India's stock market: nine out of the top 10 companies saw their combined value jump by ₹2.15 lakh crore, mostly thanks to calmer global tensions and investors feeling more optimistic.

Bharti Airtel topped the list, adding ₹52,432.67 crore to its market cap and reaching ₹11.63 lakh crore.

LIC wasn't far behind, boosting its value by ₹51,675.23 crore.