Nine pharma chairs tell Andy Burnham Europe trails US, China

The chairs of nine of Europe's biggest pharmaceutical companies just sent a wake-up call to Andy Burnham and the national leaders of other European countries, saying the region is slipping behind the US and China in drug innovation.

They pointed out that over $600bn in pharmaceutical investment has been announced in the US and China in the last two years alone, while Europe's share of global pharmaceutical research and development has fallen from 43% in 1990 to 31%.

The message: treat medicine as strategic infrastructure, just like energy or defense.