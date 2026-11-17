Nirmala Sitharaman chairs Delhi pre-Budget meeting for Union Budget 2027-28
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a prebudget meeting in Delhi, bringing together top names from the manufacturing world and key government officials.
This session is part of her prep for the Union Budget 2027-28, which is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027.
Industry shares budget priorities with departments
Alongside major government departments like Economic Affairs and Corporate Affairs, industry representatives shared what matters most to them, hoping to shape a budget that actually fits their needs.
Earlier on Monday, the Finance Minister chaired the first round of pre-Budget consultations, attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser and other senior officials of the department.