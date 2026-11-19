Nirmala Sitharaman concludes Delhi pre-Budget talks on infrastructure, energy, sustainability
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just wrapped up another round of prebudget meetings in Delhi, this time focusing on big topics like infrastructure, energy, and sustainability.
Experts from these fields joined in, sharing their insights to help shape next year's Union Budget.
Budget proposed infrastructure risk guarantee fund
These prebudget chats are a yearly tradition to set the government's priorities.
Earlier today, Sitharaman also heard from the IT sector, following recent discussions with folks from finance and capital markets.
This year's budget pushed for more public investment and proposed an Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund.
All the ideas gathered now will help guide the final Union Budget announcement coming up on February 1, 2027.