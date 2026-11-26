Nirmala Sitharaman ends Delhi youth talks for Union Budget 2027-28
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just wrapped up her last round of prebudget talks in Delhi, with a special focus on what young people want to see in the Union Budget 2027-28 (coming February 1).
Education, jobs, and skill-building were front and center, as top officials from key ministries listened to youth perspectives.
Final youth session completes 13 consultations
This youth-focused session was the grand finale after 13 rounds of consultations covering everything from schools and sports to health and infrastructure.
Experts and stakeholders shared their ideas to help shape policies that actually reflect what different groups, especially young people, care about.