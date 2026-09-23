Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi highlights BRICS tax policy role
At a recent meeting in New Delhi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted how BRICS countries (that is Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) are becoming major voices in global tax policy.
She pointed out that decisions made now will affect how countries handle cross-border taxes for years to come, and that BRICS nations have some fresh perspectives to offer.
Nirmala Sitharaman proposes BRICS tax cooperation
To tackle shared tax challenges, Sitharaman proposed new BRICS working groups focused on international taxation and transfer pricing.
She also talked about India's push for tech-driven solutions like faceless assessments and artificial intelligence-powered taxpayer help.
The plan includes building tools like a BRICS tax knowledge hub so member countries can learn from each other and make their voices heard in future negotiations.