Nirmala Sitharaman invites youth into Union Budget 2027-28 pre-Budget talks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is shaking things up by inviting young people into the Union Budget 2027-28 discussions, a first for these pre-Budget talks, which usually feature industry associations, economists, farmers, financial institutions, trade unions and representatives of various sectors.
This year, young people will take part in a dedicated youth consultation within the wider pre-Budget process.
Government consultation shift follows youth-led advocacy
This shift comes after a wave of youth-led advocacy for educational reforms earlier this year.
By bringing Gen Z into the conversation, the government is recognizing just how important it is for young people to have a say in decisions that shape their future.
The Union Budget 2026-27 was also described as a "Yuva Shakti-driven Budget", showing a growing focus on youth-centric policies.