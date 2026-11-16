Nirmala Sitharaman invites youth to shape India's FY28 budget
For the first time ever, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is inviting young people to help shape India's FY28 budget.
Between November 16 and 26, groups like Yuva, made up of college students, youth leaders, and young professionals, will get to share their ideas directly with the government.
India has 371 million aged 15-29
With 371 million people ages 15 to 29, India has the world's largest youth population.
The government sees you as key drivers of change and wants your input on big decisions.
This move is all about making budgeting more inclusive and recognizing that your voices can help steer India's future.