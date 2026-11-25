The government wants real feedback from those working in education and sports to shape its next budget.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government announced the Khelo India Mission to transform the country's sports sector, along with an allocation of ₹500 crore for promoting domestic sports goods manufacturing, and ₹1.39 lakh crore toward improving education, especially making it more connected to industry needs.

It's all about building better opportunities for students and athletes across the country.