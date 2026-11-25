Nirmala Sitharaman leads Delhi pre-Budget meeting on education skilling sports
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just led a big pre-Budget meeting in Delhi, bringing together experts to talk about the future of education, skilling, and sports in India.
This session is part of the planning for next year's Union Budget, with a focus on making these sectors stronger and more relevant for young people.
Government seeks education and sports feedback
The government wants real feedback from those working in education and sports to shape its next budget.
In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government announced the Khelo India Mission to transform the country's sports sector, along with an allocation of ₹500 crore for promoting domestic sports goods manufacturing, and ₹1.39 lakh crore toward improving education, especially making it more connected to industry needs.
It's all about building better opportunities for students and athletes across the country.