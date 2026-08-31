Nirmala Sitharaman meets US executives in Chicago to pitch India
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was in Chicago, meeting with big US business leaders to invite them to explore opportunities within India as a hub for global operations.
She spotlighted opportunities in AI, agriculture, defense tech, and food value chains, chatting with executives from Shield AI, ADM, Hyatt, Mondelez International, and Visteon.
Sitharaman meets Shield AI, praises ADM
Sitharaman talked up India's strengths in advanced tech during her meeting with Brandon Tseng, co-founder and president of Shield AI: think AI-powered systems and next-generation defense tools.
She also praised ADM for supporting Indian farmers and the establishment of its global technology and AI capabilities in Bengaluru.
Meetings with Hyatt and Mondelez showed that India is catching the eye of international businesses looking to grow.