Nirmala Sitharaman: Middle class to drive 93% consumer-spending by 2036 Business Jul 03, 2026

India's middle class, together with the slightly affluent population, is on track to drive a massive 93% of all consumer spending by 2036, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She credits this surge to government moves like financial inclusion and welfare programs.

Right now, the middle-income group makes up about a third of the population and is playing a big part in keeping India's economy steady after the COVID-19 pandemic.